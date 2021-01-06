PORTLAND – Normand Lachance, 82, formerly of Sabattus, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2021, at the home of his daughter following a brief illness. Norm was born on Sept. 1, 1938 in Lewiston to Ernest and Florence (Morrill) Lachance. He attended Lewiston schools, graduating as a member of the Lewiston High School class of 1957. Immediately upon graduation, Norm joined the United States Air Force, serving for four years.

He met his future wife, Anne Castonguay, while working at Blais Flower Shop, where he was employed for over 40 years. Norm and Anne married on August 8, 1964 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Sabattus. In October of 1968 they built their home in Sabattus on the Castonguay family land and raised a family.

Norm was an excellent cook, gardener and carpenter and was a life-long communicant of Our Lady where he served as president of the Parish Council, volunteered innumerable hours to the parish and Catholic school, and served as a church greeter. He was a lover of all things Norman Rockwell, a collector of cookbooks (among numerous other things), was a master at telling long jokes and never said no to a good martini.

Norm was married to the love of his life, Anne, for 47 years until her passing on Oct. 28, 2011. He is survived by their four children, daughters Monique Lachance of Portland and Elaine Herzig and her husband, David, of Windham, sons Marc Lachance and his wife, Martha, of Gorham and Louis Lachance and his wife, Brandy, of Sabattus; grandchildren Jack, Katie and Kyle Herzig; Sophie, Quinn, Gillian and Myles Lachance; and Julia Lachance; sisters Diane Trepanier of Turner and Anita LaChance of Portland; brother-in-law Robert Guenette of Lisbon, brothers and sisters-in-law Julien and Donna Castonguay and Denis and Irene Castonguay of Sabattus, and Maurice and wife Janyce Castonguay of Canton, Mass., sister-in-law Aline Moore and husband, Philip, of Kansas City, Mo., sister-in-law Monette Bivins of Texas, sister-in-law Arlene McIver of Bowdoin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews.

Norm was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws, Antoine and Yvette Castonguay; wife; sister Joan Guenette, and brother-in-law Alcide Castonguay.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Kitty Lawson, with whom Norm shared a very special and humor-filled relationship, for her loving care and friendship (although he did complain occasionally that she was stingy with the size of his nightly martini!). We would also like to thank the staff members of Hospice of Southern Maine for their support, especially his nurse Phil for his kindness and compassion.

A private family gathering will be held followed by a celebration of life at a later date when family and friends can safely gather. Although we will miss spending this time with family and friends we are comforted knowing that Norm and Anne are once again together.

In lieu of flowers (the irony of this doesn’t escape us!), donations may be made in Norm’s memory to:

Loaves and Fishes,

61 Lisbon Rd.,

Sabattus, ME 04280 or

Hospice of Southern ME,

390 US Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074-9925.