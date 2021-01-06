Trenton Levesque, 18, Norway, discharging firearm or crossbow near dwelling on May 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Robert L. Sanborn, 40, Oxford, violating protection from abuse order on June 26, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Erin Longway, 40, Buckfield, operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked on June 15, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

Peter E. Callahan, 37, Augusta, engaging a prostitute on June 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Scott Delano, 57, Friendship, engaging in prostitution and engaging a prostitute on June 19, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Tony Foglia, 40, Saco, engaging in prostitution on June 19, 2019, dismissed.

Daniel R. Rennie, 43, Waterford, engaging a prostitute on June 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $750.

Dennis R. Fournier, 61, South Paris, engaging a prostitute on June 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Melinda Chhoeun, 23, North Andover, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on June 25, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $50.

Craig M. Stahl, 38, Williamsville, N.Y., two counts theft unauthorized taking or transfer on June 21, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, restitution $4,000, unconditional discharge.

Nicholas N. Martone, 57, Buffalo, N.Y., theft by receiving stolen property, falsifying physical evidence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 21, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $250; fourth charge dismissed.

Arshad M. Ahmady, 30, Windham, operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth and violating condition of release on June 23, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 10 days; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Tia Wright, 35, South Paris, two counts violating condition of release on June 28, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Mark J. Szczesuil, 53, Norway, violating condition of release on June 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Troy Stickney, 28, South Paris, violating condition of release on June 30, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Nathan W. Conley, 47, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, and two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 28, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to eight months.

Terrence G. Gordon, 31, Greenwood, theft by unauthorized use of property on June 29, 2019, no bill.

Richard O. Emery, 36, South Paris, two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, and two counts criminal forfeiture of property on June 29, 2019; first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge forfeited; fifth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to four years with all but 18 months suspended, probation two years; sixth charge forfeited.

Aaron Heath, 33, Hebron, operating vehicle without license on May 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Michael Tuell, 26, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on violating condition of release on July 1, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Shannon Thayer Adams, 35, Winthrop, domestic violence assault on June 28, 2019, dismissed.

Lindsay Clark, 40, Norway, domestic violence assault, priors, on July 4, 2019, dismissed.

David Secord, 63, Otisfield, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 4, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours.

Mark J. Szczesuil, 53, Norway, criminal trespass and violating condition of release on July 3, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours; second charge dismissed.

Matthew J. Burrows, 44, Limerick, two counts operating under the influence on June 29, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Dave Pushard, 52, Norway, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, and two counts violating condition of release on July 9, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 36 hours; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 36 hours; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 36 hours.

Mark J. Szczesuil, 53, Norway, drinking in public and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 2, 2019, first charge fined $1,000; second charge fined $1,000 with all suspended.

Ty Brown, 37, Norway, violating condition of release on July 2, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Jonathan J. George, 33, Buckfield, domestic violence assault and criminal threatening on July 5, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Mark J. Szczesuil, 53, Norway, violating condition of release on July 2, 2019, fined $1,000 with all suspended.

Mark J. Szczesuil, 53, Norway, two counts violating condition of release on July 12, 2019, first charge fined $1,000 with all suspended; second charge fined $1,000 with all suspended.

Richard O. Emery, 36, South Paris, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on July 11, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Mark J. Szczesuil, 53, Norway, criminal trespass on July 13, 2019, dismissed.

Michael Pixley, 24, Norway, domestic violence stalking on July 6, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to three months.

Jennifer L. Clark, 56, West Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 3, 2019, and operating vehicle without license on July 4, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed.

John E. Cox III, 55, Bryant Pond, violating condition of release on July 16, 2019, dismissed.

Mark J. Szczesuil, 53, Norway, violating condition of release on July 9, 2019, dismissed.

Lynzie Sanborn, 22, Otisfield, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on July 12, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 60 days.

Sierra J. McDaniels, 24, Waterford, violating condition of release on July 11, 2019, found guilty, restitution $100, unconditional discharge.

Jonathan M. Robinson, 31, Lewiston, operating under the influence on July 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Jason Campobasso, 34, Norway, two counts domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime on July 18, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation two years; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Baylee A. Heikkinen, 23, Norway, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on July 16, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

William H. Shackford Jr., 21, Saco, operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on July 17, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

Richard A. Turner, 60, Hartford, violating condition of release on July 15, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 14 hours.

Kane Herrie, 49, Fryeburg, two counts violating condition of release on July 16, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Mark A. Buiniskas, 46, Bethel, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening on July 21, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation two years; second charge dismissed.

Allen L. Larson, 28, South Paris, domestic violence assault and assault on July 26, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Joshua Pike, 30, Oxford, criminal trespass on July 26, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours.

Logan S. Smith, 20, Rumford, criminal trespass on July 26, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Kyle Vandenberg, 32, Portland, unlawful possession of methamphetamine on July 25, 2019, dismissed.

Benjamin Dee, 37, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Nicholas L. Blake, 35, South Paris, criminal trespass on July 28, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 36 hours.

Shawn P. Kelley, 61, Greene, two counts operating under the influence, priors, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, terrorizing, two counts operating vehicle with license, conditions/restrictions on July 27, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days; third charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to six months with all but seven days suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Jason M. Curtis, 29, Greenwood, criminal mischief and violating condition of release on July 27, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, restitution $200; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Amanda Dodge, 34, Buckfield, criminal mischief on July 21, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Wilfred F. Pulk, 51, West Paris, operating vehicle without license and operating while license suspended or revoked on July 24, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Nicholas J. Santora, 63, Waterford, two counts operating under the influence, prior, and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on July 27, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250; third charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Stephen R. Duff, 29, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Christopher R. Evans, 45, South Paris, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Richard E. Tayman, 48, Oxford, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violating condition of release on June 26, 2019, second charge dismissed.

Bradley J. Manning, 28, Berwick, failure to register vehicle on June 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Morgan W. Gammon, 30, Otisfield, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on July 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Erica L. Thomas, 34, Buckfield, operating under the influence on April 18, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Robert C. Lauzier, 32, Norway, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 30, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Yvon Desmarais, 22, Mechanic Falls, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on June 29, 2019, dismissed.

Cory A. Sawyer, 25, Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $10.

Stevie Bond, 57, Waterford, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident and failure to make oral or written accident report on June 15, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Brian Flanders, 32, Buckfield, unlawful permit use, false public alarm or report and endangering the welfare of a child on June 12, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge found guilty, fined $250; third charge dismissed.

Ryan M. Lowe, 22, Oxford, attaching false plates on June 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Cimeron Colby, 45, South Paris, failure to register vehicle on June 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Zoe Stearns Boutilier, 18, West Paris, operating vehicle without license and failure to make oral or written accident report on June 12, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100; second charge dismissed.

Erika Sheehan, 40, South Paris, failure to register vehicle on July 4, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Joshua A. Smith, 34, Poland, violating condition of release on Aug. 7, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Michael Rackliffe, 59, Poland, two counts operating under the influence, priors, operating while license suspended or revoked, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, refusing to sign criminal summons and refusing to sign civil violation summons on Aug. 6, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250; third charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge no bill; seventh charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 90 days, license suspended, three year registration suspended.

Gale Smith, 49, Dayton, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, four counts violating condition of release on Aug. 6, 2019, and all charges dismissed.

Nicholas T. Trkla, 30, Manchester, Mass., failure to register vehicle on June 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jamie B. Dudley, 38, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on June 26, 2019, dismissed.

Jeremy I. Minnerly, 33, Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Stevie R. Bond, 26, Waterford, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 22, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Courtney A. Brackett, 31, Norway, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Corey Higgins, 46, South Paris, operating vehicle without license on June 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Francis R. Clark, 30, West Paris, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, fighting, on June 26, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Clifton R. York, 65, North Waterford, operating under the influence and reckless conduct on June 29, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Lloyd A. Mayberry, 70, Albany Township, two counts operating under the influence on Aug. 4, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Derwood N. Martin Sr., 59, Livermore Falls, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Alfred M. Weiss, 49, Norway, domestic violence assault on Aug. 9, 2019 and domestic violence criminal threatening on Aug. 6, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six months; second charge dismissed.

Joshua Pike, 30, Norway, assault and violating condition of release on Aug. 7, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 72 hours; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours.

Jorge A. Gonzalez, 29, Oxford, operating vehicle without license, operating while license suspended or revoked, and violating condition of release on June 14, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Tyler Moore, 28, Oxford, attaching false plates, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, and violating condition of release on Aug. 14, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Brandon Jeselskis, 26, South Paris, violating condition of release on Aug. 15, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Erin M. Lovely, 39, Oxford, violating condition of release on Aug. 15, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Larry W. Sweetser Jr., 41, Norway, violating condition of release on Aug. 14, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Nicholas L. Blake, 35, South Paris, violating condition of release on Aug. 15, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Richard L. Gosselin, 52, Oxford, prisoner violating home release conditions on Aug. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $50.

Alex T. Mason, 27, South Paris, violating condition of release on Aug. 16, 2019, found guilty, fined 96 hours.

Bonnie Lanphear, 61, Andover, domestic violence assault on Aug. 11, 2019, dismissed.

Lance Weymouth, 38, Chesterville, violating condition of release on Aug. 21, 2019, dismissed.

Joshua Pike, 30, Norway, violating condition of release and criminal trespass on Aug. 22, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Frank W. Danforth IV, 42, South Paris, operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction on July 19, 2019, found guilty, fined 4200.

William T. Rawlings, 28, Norway, attaching false plates on Aug. 2, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Bruce A. Martin, 33, Harrison, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Aug. 24, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Lindsay Clark, 40, Norway, violating condition of release on Aug. 23, 2019, dismissed.

Richard S. Hodge, 29, Norway, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop and violating condition of release on Aug. 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

David Giasson, 44, Oxford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on Aug. 28, 2109, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to seven days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Mandisa F. Jackson, 29, Peru, unlawful possession of heroin on Aug. 27, 2019, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 90 days.

Darien Dunn, 26, Oxford, attaching false plates on June 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Ryan M. Lowe, 22, Oxford, operating under the influence on July 9, 2019, dismissed.

Michael Pape, 61, Auburn, fishing without valid license on July 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jack G. Walsh Jr., 37, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on July 7, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Jeffrey Burns, 59, Norway, attaching false plates and operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 1, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100; second charge dismissed.

David Cartier, 24, Manchester, fugitive from justice on Sept. 3, 2019, dismissed.

William A. Peters, 36, Oxford, harassment and harassment by telephone on July 19, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Daniel Noble, 26, Norway, operating after habitual offender revocation and theft by unauthorized use of property on Sept. 3, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours.

Peter A. Reid, 22, South Paris, furnishing liquor to a minor on July 14, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Joe Bonney, 46, South Paris, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 3, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Kyle Komulainen, 41, South Paris, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 8, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 18 hours.

Joshua Pike, 30, Oxford, criminal trespass on Sept. 8, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Jesse I. Minnerly, 29, Oxford, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jennifer Barker, 28, Norway, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Starr M. McWatt, 43, Otisfield, unlawful possession of cocaine on Aug. 24, 2019, dismissed.

Charleen M. Barker, 50, Norway, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jeffrey Burns, 59, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked and attaching false plates on Aug. 20, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $150.

David M. Lord, 49, Norway, operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on Sept. 9, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

Cheryl L. Thompson, 55, Rumford, operating while license suspended or revoked and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 30, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed.

Milan R. Robinson, 43, South Paris, operating under the influence on Sept. 2, 2019, dismissed.

Ryan T. Stuart, 26, West Paris, violating condition of release on Sept. 11, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Gale Smith, 49, Dayton, criminal trespass and three counts violating condition of release on Sept. 16, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Tia Wright, 35, South Paris, trafficking in prison contraband and violating condition of release on Sept. 16, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Jonathan J. George, 33, Buckfield, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening on April 10, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Errol H. Walker Jr., 56, South Paris, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 24, 2019, found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to 12 hours.

Kerry J. Lafrance, 55, Norway, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug on Sept. 24, 2019, found guilty, fined $400 with all but $200 suspended, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation one year.

Dave Pushard, 52, Norway, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 24, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Shawn M. Biter, 21, Norway, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $50.

Michael E. Pavao, 27, Norway, domestic violence stalking, criminal threatening, threatening display of a weapon, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Sept. 7, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, administrative release sentence one year; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, unconditional discharge; fifth charge dismissed.

Corey A. Taylor, 47, Peru, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, fighting, on Sept. 15, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $200.

Cheryl L. Thompson, 55, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Sept. 10, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100; second charge dismissed.

Heidi M. Williams, 50, Fairhaven, Mich., disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and attaching false plates on Sept. 11, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $200; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Bruce W. Griffin, 49, East Machias, attaching false plates, found guilty, fined $100.

Zhiquo Pan, 49, Lewiston, criminal trespass and violating condition of release on Sept. 17, 2019, all charges filed.

Amy E. Lausier, 28, South Paris, domestic violence assault and violating condition of release on Sept. 20, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Matthew Niemi, 31, Casco, two counts criminal mischief on Sept. 24, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

David Giasson, 44, Oxford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating vehicle without license and violating condition of release on Sept. 26, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Donato S. Tocci, 20, Portland, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Aug. 15, 2019, dismissed.

William C. Barnard, 19, Portland, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Aug. 15, 2019, dismissed.

David Giasson, 44, Oxford, criminal trespass, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating vehicle without license and violating condition of release on July 17, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $100, sentenced to seven days; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Robert Churchill, 55, Turner, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident and failure to make oral or written accident report on April 20, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Errol H. Walker Jr., 56, South Paris, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder on Sept. 27, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Joe Bonney, 46, Oxford, violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release on Sept. 27, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours.

William C. Thompson, 56, West Paris, operating under the influence, prior, and operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 30, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $900, sentenced to 364 days with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Amber M. Cyr, 32, Rumford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 26, 2019, dismissed.

Alfred M. Weiss, 49, Norway, violating condition of release on Oct. 3, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

James Cushman, 49, Oxford, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without license and failure to register vehicle on July 28, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $100.

Noah Wright, 19, Standish, assault and disorderly conduct, fighting, on June 28, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Laura M. Piawlock, 65, South Paris, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 4, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Cortney L. Blake, 30, South Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Korey J. Lizine, 49, Wilton, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on Aug. 18, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed.

Natasha A. Kaufman, 26, West Paris, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug on Oct. 3, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Aaron Knopp, 41, Poland, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of cocaine base, priors, on Oct. 3, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to six months.

Kyle L. Roberts, 30, South Paris, violating condition of release on Oct. 3, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Ty Brown, 37, Norway, violating condition of release on Aug. 17, 2019, dismissed.

Bryant Hutchins, 44, Edgecomb, robbery, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, terrorizing and criminal threatening on July 14, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days.

Drew MacDonald, 23, Hebron, burglary and criminal mischief on June 4, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Isaac E. Davis, 28, Mechanic Falls, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Oct. 4, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 48 hours; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours; third charge dismissed.

Mackenzie Bimpson, 22, Colebrook, N.H., two counts domestic violence assault and criminal mischief on Sept. 24, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 38 days; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 38 days.

Debbie L. Trefry, 47, Waterford, domestic violence criminal threatening on Aug. 28, 2019, dismissed.

Joshua Greenfield, 29, Lexington, Mass., operating under the influence, two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, criminal forfeiture of property, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and unlawful possession methamphetamine on Oct. 7, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed.

Allen Larson, 28, South Paris, disorderly conduct, fighting, and violating condition of release on Oct. 9, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 ours.

Brandy Lee Lyons, 36, Norway, trafficking in prison contraband and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 12, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $750, sentenced to seven days.

Amy E. Lausier, 28, South Paris, burglary, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, misuse of identification, criminal mischief and two counts violating condition of release on June 154, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Felisha F. Thayer, 34, Waterford, violating condition of release on Oct. 3, 2019, found guilty.

Brandon Merrill, 26, Turner, domestic violence assault on Oct. 6, 2019, dismissed.

Jennie L. McLeod, 40, Harrison, refusing to sign civil violation summons on Oct. 5, 2019, dismissed.

Richard F. Leland, 53, West Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Tyler A. Bubier, 30, South Paris, possession of sexually explicit material on Oct. 13, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Cyebo A. Barker, 49, South Paris, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, on Oct. 19, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

William J. Adams, 30, Hartford, domestic violence assault and violating condition of release on Oct, 20, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

William C. Thompson, 56, West Paris, two counts operating under the influence, prior, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on Oct. 18, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 12 days; fourth charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended, license suspended 150 days, registration suspended.

Jorge A. Gonzalez, 29, Oxford, violating condition of release on Oct. 18, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Mary R. Landers, 63, South Paris, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on March 23, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation one year.

David M. Lord Sr., 49, Norway, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force and violating condition of release on Oct. 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Melanie Newell, 33, West Paris, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Ryan Fogg, 34, Hebron, domestic violence assault on Oct. 19, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Luke Wilson, 21, Oxford, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 21, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Alfred M. Weiss, 49, Norway, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, violating condition of release and violating protection from abuse order on Oct. 27, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Joe Bonney, 46, Oxford, indecent conduct on Aug. 29, 2019, dismissed.

Reilly E. Hussey, 20, Otisfield, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Sept. 12, 2019, dismissed.

Wyatt E. Andrews, 61, Waterford, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Aug. 23, 2019, filed.

Brandon T. Baillargeon, 24, Casco, failure to make oral or written accident report on Aug. 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Benjamin D. Snow, 23, Woodstock, attaching false plates on Sept. 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Heather M. Brown, 32, Dixfield, assault and criminal mischief on July 24, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Stevie R. Bond, 26, Waterford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Ashley Lowell, 25, Waterford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Michael Silver, 29, South Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on July 19, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Geraldine J. Rodriguez, 32, Union City, N.J., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 22, 2019, dismissed.

Michael B. Wood, 45, Norway, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Christopher T. Raasumaa, 45, South Paris, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Sept. 5, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Samantha G. Loring, 22, Otisfield, attaching false plates on Sept. 8, 2019, found guilty, fined $50.

Christopher M. Walker, 47, Bryant Pond, criminal mischief on Sept. 13, 2019, dismissed.

Danielle A. Schultz, 36, Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Kristopher R. Carson, 29, West Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Gloria J. Harriman, 56, Waterboro, theft by lost, mislaid or misdelivered property on Sept. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Anthony L. Stours, 32, Oxford, assault on Aug. 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $300.

Danielle J. Ross, 33, Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on March 24, 2019, no bill.

Jody L. Littlefield, 38, Oxford, theft by receiving stolen property, priors, on April 2, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to nine months one day with all suspended, probation one year.

Alfred M. Weiss, 49, Norway, two counts violating protection from abuse order and two counts violating condition of release on Oct. 25, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Bradford J. Holyoke, 38, Harrison, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 26, 2019, dismissed.

Nathan C. Merrill, 34, Norway, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $50.

David M. Lord Sr., 49, Norway, violating condition of release on Nov. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Dylan Michaud, 26, Norway, violating protection from abuse order and criminal mischief on Nov. 11, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Blaine T. Whitney Jr., 50, Norway, domestic violence assault on Nov. 9, 2019, dismissed.

Andrew Orr, 32, Gorham, domestic violence assault on Oct. 31, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years.

David Cummings, 46, Oxford, violating protection from abuse order on Nov. 12, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Brandy Lee Lyons, 36, Norway, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Nov. 14, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Katelynn I. Carleton, 21, Paris, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs on Nov. 2, 2019, dismissed.

Richard W. Thorne, 31, Brownfield, failure to report on Nov. 12, 2019, dismissed.

Barry A. Hall, 31, Jay, violating condition of release on Nov. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Christopher Fitch, 47, Norway, violating condition of release on Nov. 20, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Trenton Kimball, 19, South Paris, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, possession or transfer of burglary’s tools and criminal trespass on Nov. 5, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, fined $250, restitution $75.

Drew MacDonald, 23, South Paris, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and two counts violating condition of release on Nov. 5, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 85 days, restitution $75; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 85 days; fourth charge no bill.

Blaine T. Whitney Jr., 50, Norway, violating condition of release on Nov. 27, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Nicholas L. Blake, 35, Norway, assault and violating condition of release on Dec. 3, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $300; second charge dismissed.

Jacob Colby, 36, Poland, aggravated assault on Dec. 2, 2019, dismissed.

Luke Boyd, 23, Bryant Pond, attaching false plates on Sept. 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $75.

Scott M. Morinville, 57, Richmond, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Katie Rose, 26, Hartford, assault and violating condition of release on Nov. 2, 2019, all charges dismissed.

William Dougeneck, 50, Bethel, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Nov. 19, 2019, dismissed.

Amber R. Worcester,37, Oakland, assault, terrorizing, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and obstructing government administration on Nov. 23, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Riley Simmons, 23, Raymond, operating under the influence on Nov. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Patrick S. McCarthy, 47, Auburn, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Braydon W. Crockett Rice, 31, Poland, burning without permit on Oct. 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $50, restitution $144.68.

Zackery L. Beaulieu, 29, Livermore Falls, burning without permit on Sept. 27, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Sawyer J. Shaw, 20, Lisbon Falls, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit and operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 26, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $470; second charge dismissed.

John Taylor, 62, Casco, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 18, 2019, found guilty, fined $75, restitution $35.

Ryan Annance, 34, Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $200 with all suspended, restitution $300.

Theresa J. Plummer, 56, Sanford, criminal mischief on Sept. 28, 2019, dismissed.

Colin P. Jack, 18, Buckfield, operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on Oct. 26, 2019, first charge dismissed.

Felisha F. Thayer, 34, Bridgton, burglary, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release and criminal trespass on Dec. 6, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation one year; sixth charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation one year.

Amber Page, 22, Oxford, unlawful use of permit and failure to make oral or written accident report on Oct. 21, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100; second charge dismissed.

Trabyn Lorrain, 20, Oxford, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident and operating vehicle without license on Oct. 21, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100; second charge dismissed.

Teresa L. Sessions, 50, West Paris, unlawful use of permit on Oct. 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Judy L. Roy, 63, South Paris, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 18, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Brandon Kyaw, 39, Gorham, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Nov. 28, 109, dismissed.

Tyler Shaw, 32, Oxford, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Nov. 28, 2019, dismissed.

Andrew Palmer, 35, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 31, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Scott L. Coffin, 51, Bryant Pond, three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug and attaching false plates on Nov. 30, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge found guilty, fined $500; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed.

Molly E. Hinkel, 26, Jay, operating under the influence on Nov. 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Lisa A. Reiss, 58, Chatham, N.H., two counts operating under the influence, prior, on Nov. 17, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Philip F. Laverriere, 59, Center Ossipee, N.H., refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, violating condition of release and two counts of assault on Jan. 22, 2019, first charge incompetent to stand trial; second charge incompetent to stand trial; third charge incompetent to stand trial; fourth charge incompetent to stand trial.

Christopher Curtin, 32, Manchester, N.H., operating under the influence, prior, and driving to endanger on Jan. 29, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

James P. Smart, 55, Sweden, domestic violence assault, priors, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, criminal mischief and criminal threatening on Feb. 2, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, fined $500, restitution $306.

Ryan P. Brown, 38, Fryeburg, violating protection from abuse order on Feb. 10, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Curtis J. Smith, 41, Fryeburg, domestic violence stalking, priors, on Feb. 15, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all suspended, probation two years.

Stanley Vladyka, 49, Brownfield, two counts failure to comply with sex offender registry act on Nov. 14, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Jacob C. Keaten, 27, Brownfield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Dec. 26, 2018, dismissed.

Kaedyn Stephan, 19, Fryeburg, failure to stop for officer, failure to stop, remain, provide information and driving to endanger on Jan. 22, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $800, license suspended 30 days.

Lacey Drew, 32, Auburn, two counts violating condition of release on March 22, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Justin Lipson, 46, Windham, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on March 16, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Brandon A. Perry, 33, Gray, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on March 25, 2019, dismissed.

Alex Valliere, 27, Madison, operating under the influence on April 16, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

David K. Hoyt, 49, Hiram, domestic violence assault and reckless conduct on April 19, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Richard H. Hageman, 45, Porter, domestic violence terrorizing and terrorizing on April 19, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Lacey A. Drew, 32, Center Lovell, domestic violence assault and violating condition of release on May 15, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Amy Golino, 62, Lovell, failure to register vehicle on April 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

James Keene, 35, Fryeburg, domestic violence assault on June 2, 2019, dismissed.

Tracy J. Lowell, 49, Brownfield, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on April 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Alexi Mullen, 26, Conway, N.H., failure to register vehicle on May 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Dale A. Robinson, 49, Auburn, driving to endanger on May 26, 2019, dismissed.

Nicole M. Ford, 40, Bangor, indecent conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on June 1, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Hunter Coburn, 22, Chatham, N.H., operating under the influence, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, operating while license suspended or revoked and driving to endanger on May 30, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 12 days, license suspended 150 days; second charge found guilty, fined $400; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed.

Timothy Hartnett, 35, Parsonsfield, violating condition of release on June 18, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Scott K. Santos, 52, Fryeburg, domestic violence reckless conduct, driving to endanger and reckless conduct on June 7, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $500.

Jonah Weese, 37, Fryeburg, failure to register vehicle, operating vehicle without license and operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction on June 9, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $200; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

« Previous

Next »