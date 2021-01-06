Berry Fruit Farm in Livermore is open for strawberry picking Friday, July 3. From left, Madeleine Gilbert, Chase Harlow and Donovan Gilbert, all from Dixfield, are seen with a flat of the ripe, red berries. File photo
Local libraries are preparing to reopen. A stop in one of the Wilton Free Public Library’s story walks, a contactless activity the library is offering patrons. The walk is a half mile loop around downtown with each stop including a page from a storybook. File photo
Signs and other items at the French Falls River Walk, which includes three trails along the Androscoggin River in Jay, are vandalized. Sun Journal File photo
Jay selectperson Tom Goding, left, and Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere are among those looking at the Fire Rescue Department’s new tandem tanker truck on Monday in the parking lot of Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Sun Journal File photo
Thursdays are busy in the St. Rose of Lima parish kitchen in Jay. Ora Breads intern Ganchimeg Gombojav weighs out portions of sourdough to be baked. In the background, the Rev. Paul Dumais shows newest volunteer Ava Moffett how to make dinner rolls that will be sold to the Farmington Diner. File photo
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Erin Morrell of Jay votes on the Regional School Unit 73 budget referendum while Jay ballot clerk Peter Osborne looks on. File photo
The Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard take part in the 9/11 candlelight vigil held at Union Park in Livermore Falls Friday, Sept. 11. Pictured from left are John Dube, Don Frechette, Rob Pelchat, Steve Paquette and David Lachapelle. File photo
Summit Woodcock, 10, of Livermore picks apples with her grandfather, Jim Timberlake, at Boothby’s Orchard in Livermore on Maine Apple Sunday. Woodcock said she was picking Cortland apples with which she could bake apple pies. Farm owner Denise Boothby said the apples this year received just enough rain. “It was the year of just enough,” Boothby said. Visitors to Maine Apple Sunday paid by the bags of apples they picked rather than by weight, the only real change caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Boothby. “People have been very patient this year,” she said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
United Bikers of Maine members from Franklin and Oxford counties ride across the POW/MIA Remembrance Bridge Monument of all Wars before the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony Friday evening, Sept. 18, in Jay. Seen from left are VFW Auxiliary President CJ Jerry, Judge Adjutant Jim Manter and the color guard. File photo
Tina Rioux of Livermore stands with the wall of wings she has worn in previous walks to end breast cancer. She is wearing the tee shirt that includes the names of those walked for in the pink ribbon. File photo
Jessi Fortin and Sach O’ Lena, a 22-year old quarter horse, were named Adult Grand Champion Sept. 26 at the Ellis River Riders Gymkhana. The pair is seen competing in single poles on Oct. 3. The photograph is black and white to highlight the purple used in memory of Kathi T. Kyes, who passed away in April. File photo
Livermore officials process returned absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election at Spruce Mountain Primary School. Pictured from left are Leslie Ogilie, Maine Democratic Party poll watcher volunteer, warden Brad Buzzell and ballot clerk Muriel Bowerman. File photo
Art teacher Tamara Lindsey teaches a class for a group of fourth graders in an outdoor classroom at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. File photo
Pastor Forrest Genthner strings Christmas lights at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls. Genthner will turn the lights on at the church and parsonage next door at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Students gather outside Spruce Mountain High School in Jay on Monday evening, Dec. 14, to protest the Regional School Unit 73 School Board’s decision to ban winter sports. File photo Buy this Photo
Spruce Mountain High School freshman Mary Hamblin shares what winter sports mean to her during a meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 22, in Jay. Regional School Unit 73 directors later voted to approve most winter sports. File photo Buy this Photo