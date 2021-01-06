Wednesday, January 6(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
ACCN – Pittsburgh at Syracuse
6 p.m.
CBSSN – Rhode Island at Richmond
6:30 p.m.
ACCN – Virginia Tech at Louisville
BTN – Penn State at Ohio State
7 p.m.
ESPN2 – Arkansas at Tennessee
FS1 – Georgetown at Butler
SECN – Georgia at LSU
8 p.m.
CBSSN – St. John’s at Xavier
8:30 p.m.
ACCN – Boston College at Duke
BTN – Minnesota at Michigan
9 p.m.
ESPN2 – Oklahoma at Baylor
ESPNU – Texas A&M at South Carolina
FS1 – Seton Hall at Creighton
SECN – Auburn at Mississippi
10 p.m.
CBSSN – Utah State at New Mexico
11 p.m.
ESPNU – Oregon State at Utah
FS1 – Air Force at Boise State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN – Northwestern at Wisconsin
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN, NBCSB – Boston at Miami
10:05 p.m.
ESPN – LA Clippers at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 – Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
1 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS – Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS – Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds —
