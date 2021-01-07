Charges

Lewiston

• Victor Dudley, 51, of 193 Holland St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 3 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

• Jeremiah Munsey, 26, of 32 Littlefield Road, Lisbon, on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful drug possession, Thursday morning on Oak Street.

Auburn

• Jamaura Woods, 31, of 46 Fourth St., on a charge of assault, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

Androscoggin County

• Scott Strout, 35, of 643 College Road, Greene, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violating conditions of release.

