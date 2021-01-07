AUBURN — Auburn Public Library will host a program on Marine Mammals of Maine (MMoME), going through a seal’s journey, from stranding to release, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, online via Zoom.

The program will start with seal basics, such as whether it’s normal for them to be out of the water and why a baby might be on its own, then dive into when and why seals may need help. The MMoME program will be explained, the animals they care for and how to help.

The program is for families and will be presented via Zoom. Call the Reference Department at 207-333-6640, ext. 4, to register. The Zoom link will be sent on the day of the program.

For more information on this or other upcoming virtual programs offered by Auburn Public Library, visit auburnpubliclibrary.org, the Facebook page, call the reference desk or email [email protected]