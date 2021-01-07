PARIS — Dear adults, youth and children: Are you looking for some intrigue? Do you dare to sign a book out to read that is disguised in newsprint that follows a mysterious monthly theme? Enjoy a wealth of unexpected learning and pleasure in these curious little packages chosen from the Children’s Room, Junior Fiction Room, and Young Adult Room, including Non-Fiction and Biography when Paris Public Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is hosting “Intrigue: Read All About It!”.

Beginning in January, available on the first Tuesday of each month at the circulation desk, the newsprint covered books will be available. The selections will follow a specific “unknown to you theme” each month.

If you prefer not to come into the library to get a book, you can call when you get to the library (743-6994) and request that a disguised book be brought out to you.

We will meet in the spring, hopefully in May or whenever it is safe, to discuss the books you have read . At that time our book club will try and determine what the theme was for each month by discussing the books you read and play a literature, trivia game. Door prizes and refreshments will be available.

For your convenience, an optional simple memory booster will be put in each book to help you remember the month you read it, and title of the book, etc.

We look forward to readers of all ages. Years ago when we first began, the Novel Idea Book Club mainly consisted of adults learning from and enjoying children’s literature. Over the months and years we have had the fortune of many young people joining us. We have had a great time enjoying each others’ company and thoughts.

