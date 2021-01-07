WATERVILLE — Catherine Chamberlin, DO at Bethel Family Health Center will be assuming the position of Assistant Medical Director at HealthReach Community Health Centers in January 2021.

Dr. Chamberlin assumes the role as Richard DeCarolis, DO at Bethel Family Health Center, is transitioning out of his role as Operational Medical Director, which he has held for 20 years. Dr. Chamberlin will serve in her role alongside Amy Madden, MD at Belgrade Regional Family Center and Medical Director of HealthReach.

“I am honored to be Assistant Medical Director of HealthReach, and am grateful for Dr. DeCarolis’ years of contributions in his role. I look forward to working with many of Maine’s communities on a broader scale,” said Dr. Chamberlin.

Dr. Chamberlin began providing care at Bethel Family Health Center five years ago after receiving her Doctor of Osteopathy from the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2011 and completing the Maine-Dartmouth Family Practice Residency program in Augusta. Her previous experience includes work with Outward Bound, the Wilderness Institute and the Mahoosuc Guide Service. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians, and belongs to societies such as the American Academy of Family Physicians, American College of Osteopathic Physicians, American Osteopathic Association and Wilderness Medical Society.

HealthReach Community Health Centers is a system of 11 Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine, which offer high quality medical and behavioral healthcare to citizens in over 80 rural communities. To ensure access to everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare and major insurances. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents, as well as assistance with applications for programs that help with the cost of healthcare and medications, including the Health Insurance Marketplace.

