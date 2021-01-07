BETHEL — Crossroads Diner was the latest restaurant in the area to get hit with COVID-19. Tuesday, Jan. 5, the restaurant left a note on its door saying “We are temporarily closed due to COVID. We plan to reopen in 7 to 10 days. For more information please contact [email protected] Thank you for your support. Be safe and be well.

The restaurant posted the exact same message on its Facebook page.

So far, two employees have tested positive for the virus. All employees have been contacted and all will be tested before returning to work.

Owner Frank Del Duca said his business will not reopen until everything is in line with the Maine CDC. Del Duca also said any customers who recently ate at his diner and may now be experiencing symptoms should get tested right away.

