• Christopher M. Miquelon, 32, New Vineyard, violation of probation, on Jan. 5 in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.
• Danielle C. Coro, 45, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Jan. 5 in Wilton, $150 bail, Wilton Police Department.
• Ryan M. Jamison, 41, Carthage, harassment, Jan. 5 in Carthage, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jacob M. Mason, 21, Litchfield, warrant failure to appear after bailed, on Jan. 5 in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.
• Christian A. Richards, 27, Strong, terrorizing, Jan. 7 in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
