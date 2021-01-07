WHITEFIELD, NH — North Country Healthcare is pleased to announce that Tiffany Haynes-Hicks, MSN, has been named President of North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency. Tiffany, who most recently served as the organization’s Vice President of Operations, also served three years as Director of Hospice.

Tiffany received her Master of Science in Nursing with a concentration in Health Care Administration in 2012 from Norwich University and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from St. Anselm’s University in 2007. She also received her National Hospice and Palliative Care Certificate (CHPN) in 2018.

A North Country native, Tiffany has a broad scope of clinical practice with experience in numerous specialty areas in both inpatient and outpatient settings. She has held many previous leadership roles including Clinical Supervisor, Charge Nurse, Educational Preceptor, Chair of Shared Governance and Infection Prevention Team Champion.

“I am extremely pleased that Tiffany will lead NCHHHA as we continue to offer high quality home health, hospice, and palliative care in the North Country,” commented Mike Counter, MBA, CHFP, President, NCHHHA. “Her patient focus and leadership abilities clearly speak to her dedication to these critically important healthcare services.”

Mike retains the title of President and will work closely with Tiffany on the development and execution of a succession plan.

“On behalf of the NCHHHA Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate Tiffany as she assumes this new role,” offered Roxie Severance, NCHHHA Board Chair.

“I am excited to serve the patients and staff of NCHHHA,” commented Tiffany. “The North Country is fortunate to have a strong home health, hospice, and palliative team. I look forward to ensuring our commitment to high quality care to each and every patient we serve.”

North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency is a partner of North Country Healthcare and provides home health, hospice and palliative care to residents of Coos and Northern Grafton Counties. To learn more, please visit www.NCHHHA.org or call (603) 444-5317.

