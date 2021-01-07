For those of us that can’t stop baking, here is a healthier muffin recipe.
Pecan Pumpkin muffins
Makes 12 muffins
INGREDIENTS
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice (or 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves,1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg)
1 cup canned pumpkin
1/3 cup honey
2 large eggs
5 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled
1/4 cup Greek yogurt
1 cup toasted and chopped pecans
2 teaspoons Demerara (also called raw) sugar
DIRECTIONS
1.Preheat oven to 325° and line muffin tin with liners.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together flours, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and pumpkin pie spice. Add pumpkin, honey, eggs, butter, and yogurt, and mix until combined. Fold in 3/4 cup pecans.
3. Divide batter into muffin liners, then top with remaining pecans and Demerara sugar. Bake until muffins are golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Let muffins cool in pan, then serve.
