For those of us that can’t stop baking, here is a healthier muffin recipe.

Pecan Pumpkin muffins

Makes 12 muffins

INGREDIENTS

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice (or 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves,1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg)

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/3 cup honey

2 large eggs

5 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

1 cup toasted and chopped pecans

2 teaspoons Demerara (also called raw) sugar

DIRECTIONS

1.Preheat oven to 325° and line muffin tin with liners.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together flours, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and pumpkin pie spice. Add pumpkin, honey, eggs, butter, and yogurt, and mix until combined. Fold in 3/4 cup pecans.

3. Divide batter into muffin liners, then top with remaining pecans and Demerara sugar. Bake until muffins are golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Let muffins cool in pan, then serve.

