OXFORD — Fire crews from several towns were battling flames early Thursday evening at a one-story home at 554 Main St. in the village of Welchville.

The fire was reported about 5 p.m., and when firefighters arrived they reported part of the small structure was engulfed in flames.

Police closed the street, which is Route 26, as emergency crews battled the blaze.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was in the home when the fire erupted.

Central Maine Power was called to cut power to the house, according to an Oxford County dispatch.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: