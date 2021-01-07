100 Years Ago: 1921

The Basketball Five of the Augusta A. A. will invade Auburn Thursday evening for a battle with the Auburn American Legionnaires.

50 Years Ago: 1971

Attorney Robert W. Clifford, on his way to becoming mayor at Lewiston High School Auditorium, is accompanied by his brother, the Rev. Richard Clifford.

25 Years Ago: 1996

Joshua Richard Melnick, son of Jane Melnick and Richard Boucher of Lisbon, won the title of most photogenic East Coast talent in the Baby USA Pageant held Nov. 12 in Lewiston. In addition, Joshua was the winner of the Dream Boy contest. Prizes included a satin crown, wrap sashes, trophies and sponsorship. Joshua Melnick was also runner up of the fashion and formal wear competition. Joshua, 5 months old, was the youngest competitor. His grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Boucher of Lewiston.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

