NORWAY — The Select Board on Thursday agreed to fee increases for the Norway-Paris Solid Waste agency.

The increases will be charged to residents who leave recyclables at the transfer station on Brown Street.

Nancy Lee Piper of NPSW attended Thursday’s board meeting to discuss the rate increases. She said the current fees for freon and tires only cover 77% of the cost to recycle the materials. She said the fee increases still keep costs lower than recycling in neighboring communities.

“We’re trying to be fair to to the contractors and the builders,” Piper said.

For example, items with freon, such as refrigerators, dehumidifiers and air conditioners will increase from $10 to $12. The fee to recycle tires will increase by $1. Most other items will see a $1 or $2 increase.

The fee for bulk items, such as shingles or sheetrock will increase from 10 cents per pound to 15 cents per pound.

NPSW does not charge a fee for disposing of household trash.

Norway and Paris contribute an equal amount in their budgets to help cover operating expenses. Paris passed the requested fee increase last month.

The increases are scheduled to take effect Feb. 15.

In other business, the board discussed the schedule for developing the 2021-22 municipal budget. Selectmen will begin looking at department requests Mondays beginning on March 8, considering three or four departments each week. The Select Board and Budget Ccommittee are expected to vote on the budget by April 15 to have it ready for June’s annual town meeting.

Selectmen Russell Newcomb and Ryan Lorrain will represent the board in the contract negotiations with the union representing the Public Works Department.

The board approved a bingo license for the Town & Country Mobile Home Village association.

Prior to the board meeting, a special town meeting was held to approve $17,677.40 to complete the purchase of a 2020 Mack plow truck. The town had set aside $150,000 from a VW Grant and $50,000 highway truck reserve account for a total cost of $217,677.40. The article passed with no objection.

