TURNER – Joyce Eileen Caron Moulin, 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Turner on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. She was born in Lewiston on Nov. 21, 1946 to Fern and Jane Mongeau Caron.

Educated in the Auburn school system through graduation at Edward Little High School in 1965, she continued her education at the University of Maine in Orono and Auburn Maine School of Commerce where she obtained her B.A. degree in 1967. She married Gerald Moulin in September of 1968 and had two children, Karen and Aaron.

She worked for Maine Public Television, WCBB channel 10, for 30 years. After her retirement, she worked in the Turner Town Office as a town clerk until her health started failing due to cancer.

Joyce was an exceptional crafter and painter. She and her husband made and sold many of their hand made items through the Society of Southern Maine Craftsmen. Joyce also belonged to the Society of Decorative painters, Sea Strokes of Maine Decorative Painters and the National Society of Tole and Decorative Painters of Maine. She enjoyed painting, getting together with her book club friends, and especially getting together with family and spending time with her two “wonderful and smart” grandchildren, Andre and Collette.

Joyce was predeceased by her mother and father; many uncles and aunts; her husband, Gerry, of 49 years; her beloved Collie, Sable and her beloved cat, Raven.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Moulin and her husband Peter Wattles of Walpole, Mass.; and her son, Aaron Moulin, his wife Dorothy Deak and their two children, Andre and Collette Moulin from Ashland Mass.

Joyce will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, neighbors, friends, crafters, painters, former co-workers and her many cousins. The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors, from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana Farber, Maine Medical Center and CMMC, who helped her through her cancer treatments.

Condolences and fond memories can be shared at http://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/auburn-me/joyce-moulin-9961572 and a celebration of her life will be held at Fortin Funeral Home in Auburn at a later date.

May you rest in peace, Joyce, we all love you.