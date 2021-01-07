PHILLIPS — A teenager was taken into custody Thursday morning after he allegedly assaulted his mother, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.
Deputies Andrew Morgan and Tyler Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence at about 9:11 a.m.
The 14-year-old boy was taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Farmington and booked on a misdemeanor charge of assault.
He was being temporarily held at the office until the juvenile community corrections officer arrived and could meet with the parent to discuss what would happen next, Nichols said.
The mother was not injured, he said.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local
Photo: Sculpture with a message
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Photo: Family fun in Lewiston cave
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox’s Bianca Smith is happy to inspire, excited to finally be a full-time coach
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn board rejects plan for more in-person schooling
-
Maine
Police response to Capitol insurrection proves double standard, Black Mainers say