PHILLIPS — A teenager was taken into custody Thursday morning after he allegedly assaulted his mother, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Deputies Andrew Morgan and Tyler Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence at about 9:11 a.m.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Farmington and booked on a misdemeanor charge of assault.

He was being temporarily held at the office until the juvenile community corrections officer arrived and could meet with the parent to discuss what would happen next, Nichols said.

The mother was not injured, he said.

