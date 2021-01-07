POLAND — Local officials heard Tuesday from a Portland environmental engineering firm that is designing the town’s sewer extension northward along Route 26.

“I thought it’d be a smart move before we went to the final design for these folks to come and explain what it’s going to look like how it’s all going to work,” Town Manager Matthew Garside said. “It’s going to be a good deal, I think.”

Residents approved in August extending the municipal sewer line from Top Gun of Maine to Cyndi’s Dockside restaurant.

Garside said the town hopes the project can go out to bid in time for construction to start next summer, once engineering and design work is completed by Wright-Pierce.

Details of the project can be found on the town’s website as well as the town’s Facebook page.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: