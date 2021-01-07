|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, January 7
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist
FS1 — Indiana at Wisconsin
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern California at Arizona
ESPNU — Pepperdine at San Francisco
FS1 — Washington at Stanford
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Arizona State
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Colorado
|GOLF
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: First Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Brooklyn
|10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Denver
|TENNIS
|12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
|1 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
|5:30 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Post-Christmas, Oxford remains in the yellow
-
Advertiser Democrat
New 4-H club introduces teens to new countries and cultures
-
Advertiser Democrat
Roopers Redemption crew reunites family
-
The Bethel Citizen
Coops Place closes, opens back up
-
The Bethel Citizen
Schools closed until Friday