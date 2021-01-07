(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

 

Thursday, January 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist

FS1 — Indiana at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern California at Arizona

ESPNU — Pepperdine at San Francisco

FS1 — Washington at Stanford

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Arizona State

11 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Colorado

GOLF
6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: First Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Denver

TENNIS
12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles