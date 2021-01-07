To the Editor:

As the Biden administration begins to emerge from its cocoon, it is beginning to display the characteristics if the Washington, D.C. swamp. This should not surprise anyone who realizes that Joe Biden has resided there and/or hung around there for about 40 years. He knows most of the biggest and most influential residents who wield the biggest swaths of influence there.

The scariest part of this, is that Mr. Biden does not seem to have developed a healthy respect for the dangers lurking within. One of the biggest and probably the most dangerous swamp creatures there are members of the Chinese Communist Party, who are increasingly developing relationships with American political figures of various stages of power, from minor office workers to active members of the U.S. Congress!

Probably the worst example of an apparently compromised U.S. Congressman is Erick Swallwell, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives who is serving on the House Intelligence Committee appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the only person with the authority to remove Swallwell from that Committee. Speaker Pelosi holds fast to this position despite having been briefed in person by a member of the FBI. This alleged spy has worked on Swallwell’s re-electoin committee and has helped him raise a lot of money in his re-election campaigns.

The FBI also reports that there are many more communist Chinese spies lurking within the halls of the government “swamp”.

Richard Grover

Mason Twp.

filed under: