Charges

Lewiston

• Derek Lavoie, 40, of 266 Orono Road, Hudson, on a warrant charging a violation of bail, 8:51 p.m. Thursday on Lisbon Street.

• Victor Dudley, 51, of 193 Holland St., on charges of criminal threatening and violating conditions of release, 1:30 a.m. Friday at Motel 6.

• Samantha York, 35, of 45 Horton St., on a charge of aggravated assault, 3:15 a.m. Friday at that address.

• Jennifer Landers, 36, of 102 Knox St., on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, 4:30 p.m. Friday at that address.

Androscoggin County

• Chase Crowell, 19, of 75 Jordan Lane, Turner, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on charges of criminal trespass and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 10:47 p.m. Thursday at 674 Main St., Lewiston.

• Kristina Benson, 37, of 92 Hardscrabble Road, Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic assault, violating conditions of release and violating probation, 3:30 p.m. Friday at that address.

