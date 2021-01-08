Cooking series

REGION — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a new series of webinars about cooking with Maine foods from 2–2:45 p.m. every other Tuesday beginning Jan.12. The series will continue through the spring. “Cooking with the Maine Harvest” topics include cooking with unusual Maine vegetables, making savory harvest pies, cooking with an electric pressure cooker, and reducing food waste in the home kitchen. Instructors will demonstrate recipes in an interactive format. Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/hands-on-workshops/ to receive the link and resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty, 207.781.6099; [email protected]

MLK Day

REGION — Monday, January 18, 2021, from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. This year on Monday January 18 at 12 noon, Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry will be celebrating the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Zoom. Because zoom capacity is limited, prior registration will be required for the event – the registration link is http://bit.ly/MLKFAEM2021. Once you have completed this form you will be sent a receipt of your registration. We will be sending out the Zoom link on Friday, January 15. Our guest speaker this year will be Dr. Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D., Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC). Dr. Shah was formerly Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health where among other things he implemented initiatives to address the State’s opioid crisis. Dr. Shah received degrees in law and medicine from the University of Chicago and studied economics at Oxford University. Earlier in his career he worked for the Ministry of Health in Cambodia where his work included investigating and managing disease outbreaks as an epidemiologist.

