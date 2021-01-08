WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. Foundation has announced administrative changes to unite its scholarship program with its sister organization, the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C., and the closure of the foundation.

The changes include the establishment of a new endowed scholarship fund at the University of Maine Foundation, to which charitable contributions can be made, and the launch of the 2021 scholarship application for eligible students at schools across Maine.

The foundation was incorporated in 1989, with a board of directors led by 12 members of the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. In line with its mission, the foundation established a scholarship program in 1990 to recognize and support Maine students attending Maine colleges and universities.

In 2020, the foundation board decided on a new administrative path to preserve and continue the legacy, mission and spirit of this work. The scholarship program will continue to be run as it has been, but as a new committee in the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. A new endowed fund held at the University of Maine Foundation will significantly reduce administrative responsibilities, which will allow volunteers to focus on managing the scholarship program. The mission to support scholars at schools across Maine will continue unchanged despite the administrative transition.

Foundation President Sarah Conroy said, “This decision is the product of a full year of great deliberation and effort. I am grateful to the entire board for their contributions and I look forward to continuing to be involved with the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. and the scholarship program for years to come.”

The Marjorie Pearson Memorial Scholarship will continue to be awarded on the basis of superior volunteer leadership, as well as a passion for Maine. The named scholarship honors the legacy of Marjorie Pearson, who was a dedicated supporter of the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. and one of the original directors of the foundation.

The 2021 scholarship application is now open, and submissions are due on the anniversary of Maine’s statehood on March 15. Information about the 2021 scholarship application, as well as the link to apply, can be found on the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. website at mainestatesociety.org.