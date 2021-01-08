• Andrew C. Ryder, 35, Livermore, domestic violence terrorizing-domestic violence priors, probation hold, Jan. 7 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Lucas B. Dickerson, 41, Brookeland, Texas, operating under the influence, Jan. 7 in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.
