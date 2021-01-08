Rangeley, ME – John Meader, owner of The Northern Skies Planetarium will lead a night snowshoe at the Rangeley Lakes Trails Center the evening of Tuesday, January 12 at 6 pm.

Since 1987 the Northern Skies Planetarium has traveled across Maine schools and libraries educating children in an inflatable star theater. The pandemic has created this opportunity for not only children, but families and individuals to learn about astronomy.

The Sky Tour will depart the Trails Center Yurt trekking to Saddleback Lake stopping to learn about the January night sky. Upon return to the yurt there will be a warming fire.

Snowshoes provided at no cost by the RLTC. The event is sponsored by Dark Skies Rangeley, a community-led effort to conserve the dark skies over the Rangeley Region.

