Pictured left to right: Landon O’Neil, Lydia O’Neil, Seamus Loud

This year the preschool was not able have their annual Christmas party, due to Covid-19, but they did perform a play called “An Elf Story” and sing Christmas songs for their teacher to video. All the students received a gift before the school closed for Christmas break.

Pictured left to right: Liam Watkin, Ellie Phadungchai, Emma Haley, Mario Cerminara, Claire Hayden

