The Twin City Thunder’s National Collegiate Development Conference team concluded its first week at the USPHL’s Hub City event in Florida region with a second straight loss.

Harrison Chesney made 26 saves as the P.A.L. Islanders shut out the Thunder 2-0 on Friday at the Clearwater Ice Arena in Clearwater, Florida.

The Thunder were playing their third game in three days. The Thunder opened the Hub City event on Wednesday with an overtime win over the Islanders Hockey Club and then fell to Rockets Hockey Club 4-3 on Thursday.

“When you are on a tail end of a three-in-three, you have to let the puck do the work and try to keep it simple,” Thunder coach Dan Hodge said. “You have to tell (the players) keep it simple, get shots to the net, and we couldn’t figure it out mentally. I feel like we were trying to do the right things, but we couldn’t execute.”

Goalie Connor Leslie made 29 saves for the Thunder (5-8-0, 10 points) in the loss.

Midway through the opening period, Twin City’s Dominic Chasse was in the penalty box, and Devin Moran exploited the man advantage with a goal that put the Islanders up 1-0. Spencer Koroma and Ryan Williett had the assists on the goal.

The Islanders (4-11-3, 11 points) went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Thunder were scoreless on three chances.

With a little more than two minutes remaining in the second period, John Riggins stretched the lead to 2-0 for P.A.L. Shane Zarcone had the assist.

Twin City will look for redemption on Sunday when the two teams meet again at 7:30 p.m.

“You hope the players have that drive to get right back at it and play the same team and go prove something,” Hodge said. “We will see how it goes. We will be off tomorrow — we will get a little team stretch and workout in — but they will be right back at it Sunday night.”

