MONDAY, Jan. 11

LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Agenda includes a conditional use and development review application for the Central Maine Power and New England Clean Energy Connect project to construct the Merrill Road converter station, at 1651-1653 Main St. and 183 Merrill Road Rear.

LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

TUESDAY, Jan. 12

LEWISTON — City Council, Planning Board and Finance Committee joint meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Agenda includes presentation of the 2021-22 Capital Improvement Plan, and the annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.

AUBURN — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 13

LEWISTON — Lewiston-Auburn Transit Committee meeting, 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.

AUBURN — Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.

