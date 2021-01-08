MONDAY, Jan. 11
LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Agenda includes a conditional use and development review application for the Central Maine Power and New England Clean Energy Connect project to construct the Merrill Road converter station, at 1651-1653 Main St. and 183 Merrill Road Rear.
LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
TUESDAY, Jan. 12
LEWISTON — City Council, Planning Board and Finance Committee joint meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Agenda includes presentation of the 2021-22 Capital Improvement Plan, and the annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
AUBURN — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 13
LEWISTON — Lewiston-Auburn Transit Committee meeting, 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.
AUBURN — Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.
