REGION — University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Oxford County is accepting applications for the 2021 online Master Gardener Volunteer training that begins in March.

The 2021 online Master Gardener Volunteer training includes self-paced learning modules coupled with live virtual sessions, Tuesdays from 6 – 7:30 p.m., where participants will have direct access to dozens of horticultural experts from throughout the state. The course, designed to train volunteers for horticulture and food system related community service projects, will cover vegetable and fruit production, plants for the Maine landscape, soil health, composting, pesticide safety, food security, and more. Participants will be expected to volunteer at least 40 hours on a community project in 2021 to complete certification. Service opportunities and expectations will be adjusted based on public health safety guidelines.

The $250 course fee includes all materials and financial assistance is available. The full schedule and more information is available online at https://extension.umaine.edu/gardening/master-gardeners/how-to-apply/. Applications, available online, will be due, by mail or email, Sunday January 24. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-581-3188, [email protected]

