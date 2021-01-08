AUBURN – Elizabeth Smith Rich, 97, died on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Clover Manor in Auburn where she resided for the last three years.

She was born Oct. 11, 1923 to Archibald E. and Helen Curtis Smith in Corinna..

Elizabeth attended Fairfield schools and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1940. Her early work history included Woolworth’s as well as the Keyes Fiber Factory from 1940-1944 to earn money to attend college.

Elizabeth graduated from Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Mass. in 1948. Following their graduation, she married Reverend Albert Emery Rich Jr. in June. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage before her husband went to be with Our Lord in 1990.

Elizabeth was an elementary school teacher for 31 years in RSU 40 schools. She served alongside her husband as a minister’s wife in the Nazarene churches they served. She was a Sunday School teacher as well as the church organist. After her retirement she worked at Laverdiere’s Pharmacy in Auburn as well as assisted her son at his business, Discount Dave’s Autoworld in Lewiston. She continued to work with her son until she was 90.

Elizabeth enjoyed reading her Bible, completing crossword puzzles and word teasers, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, visiting with her family, knitting afghans for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing the organ, and picking blueberries on her land in Union. Elizabeth volunteered at the “Old People’s” Home in Union when she was in her 80s. She read the Bible to the folks who resided there because she had a strong and faithful relationship with Our Lord, Jesus Christ and she wanted to share her faith with others. She also loved to complete jigsaw puzzles and glue them to a frame to hang in her home on Taylor Pond or to give them to loved ones.

She is predeceased by her husband, Reverend Albert Emery Rich Jr.; and brothers, Reverend Ernest Smith and Reverend Keith Smith.

Survivors include her sons, David P. (Susan) Rich Sr. and Timothy (Deborah) Rich; sisters, Dorothy Dinsmore, Wilma Jackson, Cheryl Paddock and Helen (Scot) Linkletter; grandchildren, David and Andrew (Shannon) Rich, Austin (Angela) Primiano, Kyla (Evan) Bucholz, James, John and Miranda Rich; great-grandchildren, Syriana, Isabella and Malachi Rich; Mason Primiano, Ruby and Joni Bucholz; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A service at the Auburn Nazarene Church will be held at a later date with spring interment in the family lot at Maplewood Cemetery in Fairfield.

A special thanks to the staff of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice and Clover Manor. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Auburn Nazarene Church,

40 Summer St.

Auburn, ME 04210.