LISBON FALLS – On Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, Dr. Michael Raskin passed away in Lisbon Falls. Dr. Mike was born Sept. 16, 1945 and grew up in Morristown, N.J. He attended Lehigh University and earned his undergraduate degree from Fairleigh Dickenson University. He continued on to the University of Miami for his master’s degree and San Diego State University for his doctorate in Psychology.

He moved to Maine in 1976, where he practiced clinical psychology. He had a big heart and a love of writing and cooking. He authored four books. He opened Dr. Mike’s Madness Café in Lisbon Falls.

He is survived by his significant other, Connie Earl, her daughters, Susan Johnson and Jolene McKay; his brother, Bob Raskin; and his niece, Robin Raskin-Jenkins.

There will be a private service for the immediate family. Online condolences may be left for Dr. Mike’s family at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com.

Services have been entrusted to Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, 207-353-4951.

In lieu of flowers please donate to:

LACO Lisbon Area

Food Bank,

P.O. Box 281,

Lisbon Falls, ME 04252.