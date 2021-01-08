GREENE – Pamela “Pam” L. (Bubier) Sirois, 48, a resident of Greene, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, following a lifetime battle with Cystic Fibrosis and ultimately rejection of transplanted lungs in 2016. She was surrounded by family and close friends at her in-law’s home in Greene.

She was born April 11, 1972 in Lewiston, the daughter of Gerald A. and Barbara (Coburn) Bubier. She was a 1990 graduate of Leavitt Area High School in Turner. She went on to continue her education at Wheaton College for two years before transferring to the University of Maine Orono graduating with a B.S. degree in Zoology in 1994.

She attended Central Maine Medical Center School of Nursing while working as a CNA graduating in 1996. She worked as a registered nurse at CMMC on the medical oncology floor until 2002. From 2000 to 2002 she attended Simmons College, where she received her master’s degree in nursing. Pam worked as an Adult Nurse Practitioner for St. Mary’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders from 2003 to 2005, and then at St. Mary’s Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology from 2005 to 2015.

She took two years off as her health declined until having a bi lateral lung transplant in 2016. She returned to work in 2017 as an ANP doing home health assessments, then returning to Diabetes and Endocrinology at CMMC in July of 2018 until March of 2020 when her illness worsened.

Pam enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, boating, swimming, snowmobiling, snowshoeing with her dogs, yoga, traveling and spending time with her many girlfriends. She loved watching, supporting and coaching her children in all their many athletic and academic activities.

She was a member of the MSAD 52 school board which she enjoyed immensely until becoming ill in March. She was also an active member and secretary of Greene Youth Athletic Association and a member of the Healthy Androscoggin Advisory Board. In 2018 she was the honoree at the annual just breathe social for the Cystic Fibrosis foundation receiving the Hope award for being an advocate for living with CF and showing what can still be accomplished with the disease. She spoke at MSAD 52 Adult Graduation regarding her journey and what can be achieved and at a close friend’s funeral who passed away with lung failure following a transplant. She was an extremely strong person who never gave up and loved her family, children, and animals more than anything.

Pam is survived by her husband, Wesley P. Sirois of 25 years, they married on July 15, 1995 in Turner, their children, Benjamin, Kaitlyn, and Abigail Sirois, and their dog Lucy, all of Greene; her parents, Gerald and Barbara Bubier of Greene; her brother, Timothy Bubier of Livermore, her sister, Kimberly Angello and her husband Larry of Greene; her father and mother-in-law, Larry and Nancy Sirois of Greene; her brothers-in-law, Christopher Sirois and his wife Melinda Sirois of Southington, Conn., and Jonathan Sirois and his wife Lara of Seattle, Wash.; nine nieces and nephews, Skyler and Coburn Bubier, Nathan Devault, Steven Parshall, Cameron, Caden and Austin, Fiona and Malcolm Sirois; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Richard and Sylvia Coburn and Forrest and Beatrice Bubier.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Interment at Valley Cemetery, Route 202, Greene. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth.

Donations may be made to a scholarship fund that has been set up for the children at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/scholarship-for-pams-children.

