LEWISTON – Rose Diane Taglienti, 95, formerly of Jay, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born June 4, 1925 in Mangone, Italy, the daughter of Peter and Theresa (Montemurro) Mazzei.

She attended schools in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, graduating in 1943. On Nov. 9, 1946 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, she married John Taglienti Jr.

Rose enjoyed cooking, visiting with family and friends, crocheting and knitting, and bird watching. She enjoyed cheering on her husband and watching his many sports events.

Rose loved family gatherings especially around the holidays. She especially loved Christmas and all the lights, the more the merrier. Rose loved flowers and took great care of her beautiful gardens.

Rose is survived by her husband, John Taglienti Jr.; daughter Terry Monaghan, husband Clark and his grandson Robert of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; son, Ronald Taglienti and wife Diane of Auburn, daughter Gina Landry and husband Kevin of Auburn, and grandson, Benjamin Morin and wife Stacey of New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her parents.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Montello Heights and Montello Commons, Pamela Ross, MD, and FirstLight Home Care for their exceptional care and support of Rose.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the

John + Rose Taglienti Jr. Scholarship Fund,

C/O Spruce Mountain Regional School District

RSU #73

Superintendent’s Office

9 Cedar St.

Livermore Falls, ME 04254