Logan Ouellette, right, of Greene and Dominick Toscano ski in the fading light Friday at the Auburn Nordic Ski Association trails. The two are members of the ski team at Leavitt Area High School in Turner, with coach-led workouts and training limited to Zoom because of COVID-19 restrictions in Androscoggin County. Ouellette and Toscano decided to take advantage of the favorable snow conditions by getting in a couple of hours of training on their own. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine, greene maine, Leavitt Hornets, nordic skiing
Related Stories
Latest Articles