The Rangeley Planning Board held a Public Hearing on the Rangeley Lake Resort Cabins Subdivision application at their December 9, 2020 meeting. The Resort proposed establishing lot lines around four cabins so that they could be sold off separately. The four units would exit the timeshare commitment and become individual lots with one owner instead of 52 owners. The newly created lots would still be required to belong to the Homeowners Association for water and sewer services. Access easements would be in place to provide for the repair and maintenance of existing infrastructure.

The Planning Board closed the Public Hearing and opened their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:07pm. A Finding of the Fact on the Resort’s application was completed. The setback requirements addressed in Finding of the Facts item number 12 were not met on the lot line that divides lots 3 and 4. The Board voted to approve the Subdivision amendment with the noted condition that the utility easements be shown on the Resort’s Subdivision Plan.

The Planning Board held a workshop with the Board of Selectmen and Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments on Form Based Code prior to the Selectmen’s December 21, 2020 meeting. Form Based Code (FBC) is a variant of zoning that can allow a community to better shape the look and feel of its built environment. Its goal is to create a certain type of “place” that the community wants. Community members interested in exploring any practical applications of FBC in Rangeley should notify the Town Office or their Selectman.

The next Planning Board meeting is scheduled for January 13, 2021 and is available via Zoom.

