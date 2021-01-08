BRIDGTON — The Bridgton-Lakes Region Rotary Club on Dec. 29 contributed $500 to the Friends of the Bridgton Public Library. Rotarian Aaron Hagan, president-elect 2022-23, presented the ceremonial check to Library Director Amy Stone.

The library was unable to hold its annual July Book Sale in 2020 due to COVID-19. With the loss of that fundraiser, Friends conceived of donating books to local food pantries. Rotary’s donation of $500 allowed the library to donate over 725 books in several genres, including children’s books, to be offered free at the Harrison Food Bank.

Inspired by the Rotary’s donations of health and wellness packets to local food pantries, Food-for-Thought addressed the need for books during the pandemic. The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club found the project in line with its own goals aimed at literacy and support of food pantries.

Rotary Club President Julie Forbes said, “If you care about helping people, the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club and the Friends of Bridgton Library are two great organizations which would appreciate your support.”

For more information about Rotary projects, visit lakeregionrotary.com. For more information about the Bridgton Public Library, go to bridgtonlibrary.org.