THUMBS UP to Hungry Trout for their generous free Christmas dinners for the community. THUMBS UP also to those who left thousands of dollars there as donations to the community!! Happy and Healthy New Year to all!
THUMBS UP to the crew at Saddleback for their daily ski condition report. Great job and very upbeat despite Mother Nature.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley woman seriously hurt in crash
-
The Rangeley Highlander
UMaine Extension, UNH Extension offer lighting options for indoor growing webinar Jan. 27
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Scrappy Chef: Comfort food is anything you just sigh… yum, yum, yum
-
Maine
Maine reports record 41 deaths from COVID-19, 782 new cases
-
Connections
Auburn library to host two-part workshop on nutrition, budget