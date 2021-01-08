The Maine Nordiques’ top line was a force Friday night.

Cannon Green, Stefan Owens and Makem Demers each scored a goal as the Nordiques defeated the Northeast Generals 4-3 in a North American Hockey League East Division game at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

Green also had two assist to finish the contest with three points, while Owens and Demers each had one assist.

“It was just a matter of time, those guys are doing everything the right way and they go about their business, day in and day out,” Maine Nordiques coach Nolan Howe said. “We see it in practice, and for them to be rewarded for their efforts, we certainly like to see it.”

Both teams started fast, starting with a goal by Northeast’s Dylan Schuett nearly three minutes into the game.

Midway through the first period, Cannon Green tied the game for the Nordiques with his fourth goal of the season. James Philpott and Luke Antonacci assisted on the goal.

The tie didn’t last for long. Liam McCanney, who assisted on Schuett’s goal, scored one of his own 13 minutes into the opening period. Schuett had an assist, along with Adam Smith.

Jack Strauss answered for Maine (12-6-0, 24 points) to tie the contest at 2-2. The goal was set up by Tristan Fasig and Casper Soderling. Then, the Nordiques’ top line struck with less than a minute remaining in the first when Green and Demers set up Owens for his sixth goal of the season.

“It was a period we were working our way back. It was our first game in a couple of weeks,” Howe said. “Certainly, our energy and effort was there, we missed on a few executions, but I thought we certainly got better as the game went along.”

Maine held the 3-2 lead for most of the second period, but with two minutes remaining in the second period, Bobby Metz scored a power play goal for the Generals (6-14-1, 13 points). The goal was set up by Aidan Curran and Jonathan Young.

Demers, who has played well since returning from an injury, put the Nordiques back on top, 4-3, with his third goal of the season 6:30 into the third period. Green and Owen added to their point totals on the night with assists.

Goalie Tyriq Outen made 36 saves for the Nordiques, while Anton Castro and Hugo Haas combined to stop 34 shots for the Generals.

“(Ty) gives us a chance to win every night,” Howe said. “He had a huge save with about (three) minutes left in the game. He’s a type of guy, if one or two beats him, he’s back and kicking it ready (to make the next save). He’s just a tremendous competitor, whether it’s him or Avery (Sturtz), our goaltending continues to be stout.”

The Nordiques and Genrals face off at the Colisee two more times this weekend, Saturday night at 7 p.m. and Sunday at noon.

NORDIQUES ADD ASSISTANT

The Nordiques announced earlier this week that they hired Dan Bogdan as an assistant coach. He had been with the Elite Hockey Academy this season, as the director of player personnel and associate head coach for its 18U and 16U teams.

Prior to the Elite Hockey Academy, he spent two years with the Kenai River Brown Bears of the NAHL, serving as the head coach in 2018-19 and then the associate head coach and director of player personnel in 2019-20.

Bogdan spent two years, 2016-18, as assistant coach at the Northfield Mount Hermon School, where he coached current Maine Nordiques forward and Auburn native Reese Farrell.

“He is someone who I respect and trust tremendously, not only as a great hockey mind and coach, but as a person as well,” Howe said in a news release. “His experience and track record of excellence will be an enormous boost to our organization. Coach Bogdan’s ability to teach the game and develop players, along with his extensive network and positive reputation, within our league and the hockey world, is an outstanding addition.”

« Previous

filed under: