WELD — The Board of Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom regarding a Planning Board approval in September of a building permit for a cellphone tower.

The permit submitted by AT&T/New Cingular Wireless PCS is for a 190-foot tower across from Lost Cove, just before Fire Lane 17 and beyond the Weld Inn on the Phillips Road. AT&T leased the site from Kevin and Holly Cochran in the spring of 2020.

The Weld Cell Tower Information Committee appealed the Planning Board’s decision and retained a lawyer to help get the tower moved to another site.

“It’s vital to clarify: We are NOT opposed to the cell tower. We are IN FAVOR of locating it in a less conspicuous viewshed than the one that directly abuts a portion of Mount Blue State Park at the Center Hill picnic area,” committee member Heidi Stowell Nichols wrote in an email Dec. 2.

The Board of Appeals will not solicit new evidence. Presentations and public comment will be limited to legal argument.

Members of the public who wish to attend should contact Tynan Lawrence at Drummond Woodsum by calling (207) 772-1941 or by emailing [email protected] no later than Monday, Jan. 11, at noon. Name, phone number, and email address must be provided. An email will be sent with instructions for joining the meeting.

