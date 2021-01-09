100 Years Ago: 1921

As yet, only one shoe factory in Auburn is entirely shut down. This is the Field Brothers & Gross. The other big shops are all running part time daily, most of them shutting down for the last two days in the week. Many are laid off entirely, of course and the salesmen are off the road. One Auburn man in close touch with the shoe manufacturing business “mentioned this week that Auburn was lucky to be running at about 50 percent of normal, where other factories thru the State were hardly pulling out more than 40 percent of their usual production, About six factories thru the state are shut down entirely. It is to be expected that there will be some improvement in business for Easter but no real resumption of business until later, when the orders for fall and winter goods begin to come in.

50 Years Ago: 1971

Peter Haskell, detective with the Auburn Police Department will address the Y-Wives at a meeting Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Kate J Anthony House. He will discuss drugs and has an effective film on drug abuse and control to show during the evening.

25 Years Ago: 1996

When the Chamberlain Civil War Round Table held its first meeting 10 years ago, it drew an attendance of 42. Last June, at the end of the 1994-96 program year, it had 268 members. This growth reflects the resurgence of national interest in Gen. Joshua L. Chamberlain of Brunswick. Origin of this resurgence is traced back by many to J. Pullen’s 1957 book, “Twentieth Maine,” a history of the regiment Chamberlain commanded at the Battle of Gettysburg. Thus it is appropriate that the 10th anniversary meeting of the round table should hear the author, now a Brunswick resident, discuss this resurgence Thursday. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Brunswick Junior High School. Civil War-era music will be presented by John Clarke of Yarmouth at 6:30.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

