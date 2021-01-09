LEWISTON – Maurice R. Dubois, 92, of 9 Surry Lane, Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at his home and surrounded by family.

Maurice was born in Lewiston on July 25, 1928, the son of Rosario and Yvonne Marcotte Dubois. Educated in Lewiston schools, he was a graduate of St. Dominic High School, class of ‘47. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Providence College, and then served with the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He returned home and married Lorraine Dion, on July 4, 1958. Maurice worked as an accountant for the State of Maine for many years, retiring as the director of audits.

A devoted husband and father, he was an avid skier, skiing until he was 88 years old. A member of Ss. Peter and Paul Basilica, Prince of Peace Parish, he also belonged to the Maine Franco-American Genealogical Society, the Knights of Columbus and the Maine Association of Retirees.

Besides his loving wife, Lorraine of Lewiston, he is survived by a son, Robert and wife Melissa of Alpharetta, Ga., a daughter, Ann Marie and husband Richard Sellinger of Scarborough; two sisters, Marthe and Denise Dubois, both of Lewiston; and six grandchildren, Alec, Jack, and Wilson Dubois, and Caleb, Maya, and Liam Sellinger.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Yolande Chouinard and Jacqueline Gallagher, and brothers, Normand, Paul, and Jean Dubois.

Visitation will be held Monday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, followed by services at Ss. Peter and Paul Basilica, Upper Church, at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to either Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice,

15 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240,

or to the

St. Martin de Porres Residence,

27 Bartlett St.,

Lewiston ME 04240.

