SABATTUS – Police were at the scene of a water main break at the intersection of Sabattus and Wales roads earlier today.

According to the Sabattus Police Department, Route 132 was expected to be closed from the intersection of Sabattus and Wales Road to Centre Road in Wales for several hours.

This story will be updated when more information is available. As of Saturday evening, it was not clear what caused the break.

