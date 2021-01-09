Saturday, January 9

(All times Eastern)

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

9 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped)

10 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

BTN — Ohio State at Rutgers

CBSSN — Richmond at George Mason

ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn

FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton

NBCSN — George Washington at St. Bonaventure

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at West Virginia

SECN — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Boston College

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Texas A&M

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

NBCSN — Fordham at Duquesne

3 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Texas Christian

PAC-12N — Washington at California

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Butler

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Iowa State

ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

FS1 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Colorado State

NBCSN — La Salle at Massachusetts

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Oklahoma at Kansas

5 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

PAC-12N — Washington State at Stanford

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Kansas State

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Santa Clara at St. Mary’s

ESPN — Georgetown at Syracuse

PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona State

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Louisiana State at Mississippi

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State

ESPN — UCLA at Arizona

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan State

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Third Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — The Battle Showcase: John Paul II vs. iSchool of Lewisville, Dallas

9 p.m.

FS1 — The Battle Showcase: Air Nado vs. Bates Fundamentals, Dallas

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Washington

NFL FOOTBALL

1:05 p.m.

CBS — AFC Wild Card Round: Indianapolis at Buffalo

4:40 p.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card Round: LA Rams at Seattle

8:15 p.m.

NBC — NFC Wild Card Round: Tampa Bay at Washington

RUGBY

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Gloucester at Newcastle

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Pro14: Munster at Connacht

SKIING

8 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland (taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, Australian Open Qualifying Round 1

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

