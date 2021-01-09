Saturday, January 9
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
9 p.m.
NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped)
10 p.m.
NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
BTN — Ohio State at Rutgers
CBSSN — Richmond at George Mason
ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn
FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton
NBCSN — George Washington at St. Bonaventure
1 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at West Virginia
SECN — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Boston College
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Texas A&M
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
NBCSN — Fordham at Duquesne
3 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Texas Christian
PAC-12N — Washington at California
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut at Butler
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Iowa State
ESPNU — Tulane at Houston
FS1 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Colorado State
NBCSN — La Salle at Massachusetts
4:30 p.m.
CBS — Oklahoma at Kansas
5 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
PAC-12N — Washington State at Stanford
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Kansas State
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Santa Clara at St. Mary’s
ESPN — Georgetown at Syracuse
PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona State
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana State at Mississippi
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State
ESPN — UCLA at Arizona
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan State
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Third Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — The Battle Showcase: John Paul II vs. iSchool of Lewisville, Dallas
9 p.m.
FS1 — The Battle Showcase: Air Nado vs. Bates Fundamentals, Dallas
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Washington
NFL FOOTBALL
1:05 p.m.
CBS — AFC Wild Card Round: Indianapolis at Buffalo
4:40 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card Round: LA Rams at Seattle
8:15 p.m.
NBC — NFC Wild Card Round: Tampa Bay at Washington
RUGBY
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Gloucester at Newcastle
2:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Pro14: Munster at Connacht
SKIING
8 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland (taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
1 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, Australian Open Qualifying Round 1
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

