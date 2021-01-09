ORONO — Bianca Millan scored 18 of her 24 points in the first half, and the Maine women’s basketball team, playing at home for the first time this season, earned a 77-60 win Saturday over the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Millan also grabbed 12 rebounds, and Anne Simon scored 22 points for the Black Bears (7-1, 4-1 America East).

Maine trailed only once midway through the first quarter and used an 18-5 run in the second quarter to build a 39-21 halftime advantage.

NJIT (2-9, 2-5) opened the second half with a 15-2 surge, cutting its deficit to 41-36. But Maine soon regained control with nine straight points, then put together a 13-0 run early in the fourth to stretch their margin to 29.

Ellyn Stoll paced NJIT with 18 points.

MEN’S HOCKEY



MAINE 4, VERMONT 3: The Black Bears (1-4-1) built a 3-0 lead in the first period, defenseman JD Greenway got the eventual winner early in the third, and Maine held off the Catamounts (1-5-2) for its first win of the season.

Maine converted two power-play chances in the first period, getting goals from Eduards Tralmaks and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup, both on rebounds. Adam Dawe then made it 3-0 with a shot that squeezed between goalie Tyler Harmon’s pads.

After Vermont’s Simon Boyko scored the only goal of the second period, the Black Bears regained their three-goal cushion at 2:21 of the third when backup goalie Gabe Carriere couldn’t control a shot by Greenway on a 2-on-1 rush.

Christan Evers struck for two goals in a span of 1:28 midway through the third but couldn’t complete the comeback as Maine freshman goalie Victor Ostman won his first career start, finishing with 30 saves.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NJIT 63, MAINE 54: Dylan O’Hearn scored 22 points as the Highlanders (4-3, 3-2 America East) defeated the Black Bears (1-5, 1-4) in Newark, New Jersey.

O’Hearn made 4 of 6 3-pointers. San Antonio Brinson contributed 12 points and eight rebounds for NJIT.

LeChaun DuHart led Maine with 18 points. Stephane Ingo added 15 points and 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double and had three blocks.

