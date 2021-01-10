I hope people will share their thoughts, and encourage friends and family to send emails to their representatives, recommending that Washington Republicans be punished for backing a man who has made it obvious that the reason he has often admired so many of the world’s dictators is that he wishes to be America’s dictator, and has stopped at nothing to achieve his aims.

Republicans have not supported the citizens of our country. They have instead repeatedly gone out of their way to give more to the wealthy and the companies that have funded their personal political campaigns.

Sen. Mitch McConnell has been in the forefront, eager to hand out more and more money to the wealthy while arguing against allowing money to go to hungry American families. Perhaps he thought we all have plenty of cake to eat.

Some Republican lawmakers in Maine want to impeach Gov. Janet Mills, or even put her behind bars because she has not allowed businesses the pre-pandemic opportunities they thrive on.

Before becoming an independent, I voted Republican for half my life. Then I realized I was voting against my own best interests.

Andrew Tasker, Lewiston