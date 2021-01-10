Trumpery. The first Merriam-Webster dictionary definition of trumpery is “worthless nonsense.” What an apt characterization of the rhetoric of our current president since November, when the people of the United States elected Joe Biden to replace him.
Similarly, the dictionary defines the verb “trump up” as “to concoct especially with intent to deceive,” and also to “fabricate” and “invent.”
The president’s trumped-up charges of election fraud fly in the face of what conscientious election officials in every state have done and said. His claim that everyone conspired against him alone makes no sense, especially when considering that Republicans in state and local elections generally did much better than he did.
It is time to move forward to reclaim our democracy.
Anne Williams, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
College
Sunday’s college roundup: UMaine men record second win
-
Nation / World
How barricaded lawmakers and aides sounded urgent pleas for help as police lost control of the Capitol
-
Politics
GOP senators urge Trump to resign; impeachment gains support
-
Maine
Maine CDC reports 281 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
-
Dear Abby
Couple’s house is not their home with parents next door