Trumpery. The first Merriam-Webster dictionary definition of trumpery is “worthless nonsense.” What an apt characterization of the rhetoric of our current president since November, when the people of the United States elected Joe Biden to replace him.

Similarly, the dictionary defines the verb “trump up” as “to concoct especially with intent to deceive,” and also to “fabricate” and “invent.”

The president’s trumped-up charges of election fraud fly in the face of what conscientious election officials in every state have done and said. His claim that everyone conspired against him alone makes no sense, especially when considering that Republicans in state and local elections generally did much better than he did.

It is time to move forward to reclaim our democracy.

Anne Williams, Lewiston