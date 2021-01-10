Here’s hoping that the Sunday River Brewing Co. is ultimately granted the licenses that it needs to reopen, for the sake of its approximately 60 employees and their families. And that the business then strictly adheres to the same stringent safety protocols that all other area restaurants have been following, most without incident.

Countries worldwide have be imposing restrictions, many harsher than those here. We should all be in this together, rather than politicizing the pandemic.

Bob Mennealy, Auburn