We owe a debt of gratitude to the millions of Black people and the young people of our country for standing in line for hours to vote in the 2020 election.

They love our country, and were willing to endure cold, heat, harassment to have their voices heard. They are the ones who turned the tide; they are the ones who said enough is enough of this madness. They stood up for our democracy and did not allow it to be ruled by people who tried to destroy our values of honesty and decency.

I have often wondered how Hitler was able to command so many decent people to follow his plan to destroy mankind. Now I know, since it almost happened here in our beloved America. Decent people stood by as thousands of lies were told daily, and criminal activity was conducted in full view.

Shame, shame on those who looked the other way. I say thank you, thank you to those brave souls who stood up and said no to those who tried to destroy our beloved country.

Carole Richards, Livermore