AUBURN, Maine — Justin Pelletier carded the best round of the day in the final round — a 21 — and edged Jordy Knoren by a stroke to win the inaugural Tabers Holiday Classic mini golf tournament at Tabers Lakeside Stand in Auburn. Tabers owner Dan Hargreaves, the leader after two rounds, placed third. Ken Daigle and Nate Gromek rounded out the top five.

Knoren started the day on fire, posting a 22 in Round 1, while Hargreaves, playing in his first MMGT event, carded a 23, alongside Daigle.

Pelletier found himself five shots back after the first round following a 4-4-3 start, but started to chip away in the second round with a 23.

In the final round, Hargreaves (48) led Knoren by a stroke, with Pelletier, Daigle and Kyle Labrecque another shot back in a tie for third.

But Pelletier seized control of the round with a 2-2-1-2 start, and held off Knoren for the win.

Sam Coolidge, Kyle Labrecque, Nathan Fournier, Wil Kramlich, Dan Brochu and Chris Rolfe rounded out the top 10.

In the junior division, Hazel Coolidge shook off the falling temperatures in the final round, and ignored a hiccup or two in the second round to post a third-round 30, good to make up a seven-shot deficit and earn first place in the junior division. Benjamin Carleton placed second, with Emma and Erin Pelletier close behind.

The event featured a modified 10-hole course — modified, because it took four hours Saturday afternoon to shovel out those 10 holes.

Twenty-two golfers began the day in the open division, and six more in the junior division, vying for cash and a handful of other prizes. Every golfer received a gift bag, and a holiday-themed golf ball.

Maine Mini Golf Tour handed out branded Chromax golf balls to golfers who registered holes-in-one, and also consolation prizes to the male and female finishers with the highest score.

Maine Mini Golf Tour’s next event will be in the spring. Anyone who would like to participate, or any course owner who would like more information on tournament hosting, can email [email protected] Follow the Tour on Facebook, Instagram (@maineminigolftour) and Twitter (@mainetour) for the latest information.

« Previous