LEWISTON – Aldea M. Cloutier, 92, of Sabattus, peacefully passed away on Thursday Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston after a short illness of pneumonia. She was born in Augusta Feb. 29, 1928, the daughter of Denis and Rosa Castonguay Ouellette, lived most of her life in Lewison and was educated in Lewiston schools. On June 14, 1947 she married Roland Cloutier and shared 50 years together until his passing. Aldea was a member of St. Peter and Paul Church. She worked at the Libby Mill, many years until the fire. She loved to read and do word search, watch Hallmark movies, and the Wheel of Fortune. She loved scratch tickets and pick three numbers. Aldea has one daughter, Diane Webber and husband Donald Webber of Sabattus, who she lived with for many years, one son, Richard Cloutier of East Waterboro. Aldea has five grandsons, Denny Webber and wife Kim, Denis Webber and wife Rhonda, Donald Webber and wife Marcia, Erik Cloutier and wife Laurie, and Jason Cloutier and wife Pam; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She has two sisters, Loretta Boucher of Valatie, N.Y. and Rite Cloutier of Lewiston; and many nieces and nephews; and one special friend, Fern Ronan. She was predeceased by her husband, Roland Cloutier; four brothers, Gedeon, Emile, Conrad, Roger, and four sisters, Pat, Cecile, Lillian, and Del. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com Funeral services will be held on Wednesday Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. until time of service at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway Lewiston, ME 04240. 784-4023.﻿ In lieu of flowers donations in Aldea’s memory may be made to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice 55 Strawberry Ave Lewiston Maine 04240.